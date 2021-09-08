Second chance bike drive

The Canadian Press

A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday: ___ COOPERSTOWN CALLING Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame, a year after the induction ceremonies were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The four were chosen last year — no new members have been picked since then. “As strange as this sounds or may sound, I’m trying not to think about it,” the 47-year-old Jeter, the former Yankees star and now an owner and