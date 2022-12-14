SEC charges 8 influencers in securities fraud scheme

STORY: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that eight social media influencers have been charged in a so-called "pump and dump" scheme, alleging they reaped about $114 million by using Twitter and Discord to hype certain stocks to their followers with the intent of dumping them once their prices had risen.

The individuals charged in the fraud scheme were Texas residents Edward Constantinescu, Perry Matlock, John Rybarczyk and Dan Knight, along with California residents Gary Deel and Tom Cooperman, Stefan Hrvatin of Miami and Mitchell Hennessey of Hoboken, New Jersey.

The eight men allegedly purported to be successful traders on the social media platforms and then used the websites and a podcast to manipulate stocks, according to prosecutors and the SEC.

Constantinescu, who uses the Twitter handle @MrZachMorris, had posted antagonizing photos and messages referencing the SEC.

Matlock, whose Twitter account has been suspended, pleaded not guilty following his arrest on Tuesday, according to a court filing. His attorney did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The others either could not immediately be reached or did not respond to requests for comment.