Seby Zavala's two-run HR (1)
Seby Zavala clobbers a two-run homers over the wall in left field for his first home run to give the White Sox a 3-2 lead in the 4th inning
Baseball's new rules got a chance to shine in the first game of the new season, a cold and dull contest at Nationals Park.
Pete Alonso somehow gave a teammate a strike while on base.
Cubs starter Marcus Stroman committed MLB's first pitch-clock violation in the third inning of Thursday’s opening day game.
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash
OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al
At last count, Ian Poulter had 14 Ferraris in the garage of his Orlando mansion, but the Englishman has opted instead to travel by helicopter across this Florida city for this week’s £20 million LIV Golf event.
Connor McDavid scored his 300th career goal in record fashion.
The recent win serves as a reminder to always check your messages.
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
The shortened-race format was first introduced at three rounds in 2021, and has been doubled to six for this year.
Pickleball Slam will feature Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick, each competing for a $1 million purse in Miami.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is
Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.
MIAMI — Leylah Fernandez of Montreal will be playing in the Miami Open women's doubles final. Fernandez and her partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago edged past Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera in a 70-minute Friday night semifinal thriller, losing the first set 6-1, then bouncing back with 6-2 and 14-12 victories. Townsend and Fernandez only had one ace in the tight match, but did a great job controlling unforced errors and saving break points (4-of-6). Townsend and Fernandez wil
"He's been a great friend," DeChambeau said of Woods.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Billy Sweezey fought the Boston Bruins' Jakub Lauko and his parents cheered from the stands at TD Garden.
Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the likes of Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez and Naby Keita
Making multiple cases for all 13 WrestleMania matches
The moment a lost four-year-old boy and his labrador were found after wandering into the woods in New Jersey has been revealed in heartwarming bodycam footage.The frightened and sobbing little boy, whose name has not been disclosed, became lost after he and his dog wandered almost half a mile away from his home in Atlantic City on Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police troopers' search and rescue mission captured officers running through the forest before one yells out: "I got him, I got him." The scared four-year-old is heard repeatedly crying: "I lost my shoe, I lost my shoe," as Trooper Ian Emmi picks him up and comforts him.Moments later the youngster is reunited with his mother.New Jersey State Police
Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, has criticised the decision to hold a sprint race in Baku next month, describing it as “absolutely ludicrous” from a cost-cap perspective as teams are bound to “trash” their cars in two races at the street circuit.