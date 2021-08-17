Seby Zavala's RBI single

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seby Zavala laces an RBI single to left field to score Luis Robert, tying the game at 4 in the 4th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories