Seattle Sledder Slides Down Street as Winter Weather Grips Northwest

A resident in Seattle, Washington, was spotted sledding down a notoriously steep incline in the city Tuesday morning, December 28, as snowfall and record-low temperatures continued to blast the Pacific Northwest.

Video taken by Joshua Tufts shows a person sledding down a stretch of Queen Anne Avenue named the Counterbalance, after the electric trolley that former serviced the hill and the unusual system of counterweights that ran beneath its tracks, according to local historians.

“Looks like the Tuesday QA counterbalance commute is going along sleddingly,” Tufts tweeted.

The severe winter weather has disrupted services throughout the Puget Sound area, such as waste collection services on residential areas of Seattle. Credit: Joshua Tufts via Storyful