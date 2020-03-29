Seattle Girls Choir Give Virtual Performance After Event Cancellation

Members of the Seattle Girls Choir came together for a virtual performance after a scheduled fundraiser was canceled amid the new coronavirus, COVID-19, shutdown.

This video shows the group’s rendition of the Susan Brumfield arrangement of “No Time,” aided by artistic director Jacob Winkler.

According to the group’s YouTube post, the song was originally scheduled to be performed at a fundraiser in March that was canceled due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

As of March 28, Washington reported 4,310 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 189 deaths, according to the Seattle Times. Credit: Seattle Girls Choir via Storyful