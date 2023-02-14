Seattle Fire Department Embraces Valentine's Day Spirit With Heart 'Pumping' Display

Members of the Seattle Fire Department embraced the Valentine’s Day spirit by forming a pumping heart display in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday, February 14.

Footage posted to the department’s Facebook page shows firefighters from SFD recruit class 118 linking arms to form a heart before running in and out while cheering.

“We’ve got some extra Valentine’s cheer today,” read a caption accompanying the video. Credit: Seattle Fire Department via Storyful

Video Transcript

- 118, will you be my Valentine?

- Sir, yes, sir!

- All right, 118, I know my heart pumps. Make that heart start pumping.

- [VOCALIZING]

