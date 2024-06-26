Who is this season's 'King of the RB Dead Zone'? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and NFL analyst Nate Tice discuss a trio of running backs and reveal which one they prefer in fantasy for this season. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Rare, Stevenson.

Zamir White, David Montgomery ranked them 1st, 2nd, 3rd in terms of who is most to least likely to be this year's Rashad White.

I'm going with Stevenson as most likely.

I, I just think of what that offense is going to be.

It's not gonna be great, but I think it's gonna be better than people are expecting.

And I just think all the little things of that offense, the coordinator, the offensive line coach with his background, the locking receivers, the potential quarterbacks in that system.

That's why I'm gonna go with Stevenson also.

He has talent.

I'm not betting on the guy just because of the system here.

That's the cut off between him and Zir White who I don't think is as talented but might have an even more conducive system just because of what he's shown before.

So Stevenson for me is one and I, I guess see the Montgomery for me is cheating because then for me, the only thing I could see to be in the top one is if someone gets hurt.

So I don't want to use the hurt tiebreaker.

So I guess I'm gonna go Zamir White two and then David Montgomery three.

Not just because I think David Montgomery, that situation's kind of set for me where he's that 5050 guy while the other two I think maybe become those 8020 touch guys that can really outplay these rankings.

Well, good news.

We agree.

Uh, the number one pick for me is also Andre Stevenson out of this group.

I am ok cheating though and putting Dave Montgomery number two, just because I think I can see paths to Zamir White outright failing just like, oh, he gets on the field in the first four weeks and like it's just not there whereas Dave Montgomery's not gonna do that to you.

But overall, I do think Zamir White, he's a good three here for me just because he showed enough at the end of last year.

The situation's right.

I think he's fine as a promising young player to bet on Miller to Rashad White, but Stevenson is a more talented back.

Um There were definitely times where from a sigh speed pass catching standpoint, he's like a bit of a poor man's like David Johnson.

Yeah, I loved David Johnson at his peak so I could just see them building that whole plane out of Stevenson again, the extension and everything.

So we agree.