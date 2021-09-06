Search Underway as Six Palestinians Escape Israeli Prison

Israel’s prison service said on September 6 that it was investigating an escape from Gilboa prison involving six Palestinian inmates, with footage showing officials inspecting a hole in the floor of a cell.

According to the Israel Prison Service, civilians reported seeing suspicious figures near the prison at around 3 am.

The Times of Israel said that the inmates were Palestinian and “considered highly dangerous.”

The Israel Police said a “large search operation” was underway.

Haaretz said all the escapees had been either accused or convicted of “terror activities.” Among them was Zakaria Zubeidi, a former commander of Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades. Credit: Israel Prison Service via Storyful