Search Teams From Three Countries Dispatched After Australian Army Helicopter Crashes at Sea

Search teams from Australia, the US, and Canada were dispatched in the search for four service members missing following an Australian Army helicopter crash in Queensland late on Friday, July 28.

Australian Army Brigadier Damian Hill, the director of Exercise Talisman Sabre, said the MRH-90 Taipan helicopter was conducting night-time training as part of the exercise when it crashed into the water near Lindeman Island around 11 pm.

The exercise was put on pause following the incident, he said.

Debris was pulled from the water during the search, the ABC reported on Saturday.

Footage posted to Facebook on July 29 shows a low-flying helicopter. The source said the footage was filmed from a sailboat en route to Hook Island. Credit: SV Vellamo via Storyful