Search suspended for missing at-risk 69-year-old man in Placer County
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is suspending its search for a 69-year-old man who was last seen Monday. Officials said 69-year-old Michael Fons is terminally ill and easily confused. On Monday night, a deputy found Fons’ vehicle in the China Wall area in the middle of Foresthill Road with its flashers on around 9 p.m. Officials said the vehicle was off and the keys were not inside. Authorities say they have "exhausted all resources for the past several days" after searching over a two-mile radius in the area.