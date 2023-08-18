As search and rescue efforts continue in Hawaii, Indiana Task Force 1 members are deployed to assist
Jordan DeMay, 17, killed himself after being blackmailed by a group of men overseas who posed as a woman on Instagram and coerced him into sending them nudes. His mother tells Andrea Blanco how she hopes the extradition and prosecution of the suspects will set a precedent for the handling of sextortion cases
Maria Gonzalez and her father had moved into the apartment complex in Pasadena just three months ago
“She had such big dreams for her life,” the California teen’s niece said during a 2020 news conference.
“Choices have consequences,” police said.
The New York cop allegedly sabotaged a police manhunt, allowing the gang leader to escape the country, officials said.
A homicide investigation is ongoing.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford claims he needs to decimate the protected Greenbelt in Ontario to address the housing crisis, however both experts and the Auditor General says that's not true.
A frantic search ensued for three hours after the boy vanished from an IKEA in Brooklyn. He later died after he was pulled from the Erie Basin.
“Criminals who take advantage of elderly individuals, whose income is often fixed, are absolutely appalling,” a Homeland Security Investigations agent said.
Toronto police say the city's latest homicide victim was physically attacked on a downtown street before he fell to the ground and was struck by a passing vehicle late Tuesday.Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price, of the police's homicide unit, identified the victim as Douglas James MacDonald, 54, of Toronto.MacDonald was pronounced dead after he was found in the middle of Sherbourne Street north of Queen Street East late Tuesday. Police say they received several calls about a person struck at about 10:50 p.
The alleged WhatsApp chat where the messages were sent was active from 2018 to 2022
SURREY, B.C. — A band councillor with a Metro Vancouver First Nation has been found dead. Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says officers are investigating the death of 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson of the Kwikwetlem First Nation. Pierotti says the Coquitlam RCMP arrested a man on Aug. 14 in connection to the missing person investigation involving Patterson and the next day the same man was arrested in relation to the death. He says the "tragic event" has affe
Roman was with his dog sitter when the wildfires hit the town of Lahaina on August 8, according to the Maui Humane Society
Only two birds survived the ordeal.
“If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you," a Texas woman allegedly said in a voicemail to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.
The Justice Department is investigating whether conditions at the overpopulated Fulton County Jail, where dozens of inmates have died, are unconstitutional.
“To lie and deceive human beings just trying to survive and support their families in order to transport them unknowingly to California for the purpose of scoring cheap political points is unconscionable...” a California lawmaker said in a statement.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lennox and Addington County say a driver has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.A man was seriously injured after being hit on Prince Street in Deseronto, Ont., around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to an OPP media release.Const. David Yome said police received reports that a person had been run over and arrived to find a man with serious injuries. A second pedestrian was with them, but managed to jump out of the way
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy was briefly detained for public urination. Police chief calls situation “an error in judgment.”
The princess also appeared to be a fan of a spicy margarita