Search and Rescue Crews Respond in Hatay Following Latest Deadly Quake

Search and rescue crews responded in Hatay, Turkey, after a deadly 6.4-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks rocked the region for a second time in as many weeks on Monday, February 20.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said at least three people were killed and 213 others injured in Monday’s earthquake.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 32 aftershocks followed the earthquake, the strongest of which was a 5.8-magnitude tremor.

With the combined Turkish-Syrian death toll from the last earthquakes approaching 50,000, relief efforts remain underway in cities across Turkey’s South, including Hatay. Credit: Department of Security via Storyful