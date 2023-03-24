Search for missing Navy sailor from Jupiter suspended in Illinois
After three days of searching for a missing Navy sailor from Jupiter, police are suspending their search efforts.
The fraught politics of immigration have largely focused on the land border between the U.S. and Mexico, but on Thursday afternoon a panel of lawmakers will turn to Florida's maritime border and what government data shows is a sharply rising wave of migration from the Caribbean. The House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security is hearing from U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as U.S. Coast Guard officials to learn about resource and policy needs to better secure the Florida coast. Republican lawmakers are expected to press the officials on ways the Biden administration could strengthen policy and deter migrants.
The Met Police haven’t had a great week, but spare a thought for South African police chiefs. Later this year they may find themselves facing the trickiest diplomatic decision of modern times: whether to arrest Vladimir Putin if he turns up for the summit of Brics nations, planned for Durban in late August.
"We've had chickens here in the city that had to be removed. But never a crocodile," a local code enforcement officer told Insider.
Nearly two years after stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times killing her, Aiden Fucci, 16, learned Friday he is sentenced to life in prison.
After training at the gym on Monday, Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Milmerstadt "developed a severe headache, which was later determined to be a serious injury"
“Don’t let me die,” one witness recalled her saying.
A Pennsylvania woman linked to a far-right extremist movement was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where she invaded then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with other rioters. Riley June Williams, 23, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was charged but not convicted of helping steal a laptop from Pelosi’s office suite during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal jury convicted Williams in November of six charges, including a felony count of civil disorder, after a two-week trial.
A hunger strike started by a group of McMaster University students on Monday is taking a toll on their bodies, but they are determined to continue until the university takes action, a member of the group said Thursday. The students want the university to reverse the decision to install four natural gas-powered generators on Cootes Drive in Hamilton. Navin Garg, one of the students with the McMaster Divestment Project who is striking, said they abstained from food since 11 a.m. on Monday. "I thin
TORONTO — York Regional Police have issued Canada-wide warrants for two new suspects in connection with an alleged attack on a 37-year-old woman who was later abducted from an Ontario town. Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri was violently assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Dec. 20, 2021. Investigators say Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the suspects fled in a vehicle, and three people were identified and charged i
A woman dressed as a janitor, complete with a vacuum cleaner mounted on her back, is wanted on suspicion of stealing large amounts of cash from ATMs in banks across B.C.'s Upper Fraser Valley. According to Chilliwack RCMP, a series of four break-ins and ATM thefts involving the same suspect were reported at major banks in July 2021. In all four crimes, the suspect was wearing a bright blue collared shirt, dark pants, a dark baseball cap, a medical mask, latex gloves and a backpack-style vacuum c
EDMONTON — A 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two officers at an apartment complex one week ago had been apprehended in November under the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment, Edmonton police said Thursday. Police also said the boy's gun was the same weapon used in another shooting days before at a nearby restaurant that left a man injured. Deputy Chief Devin Laforce said a bullet casing recovered from the Pizza Hut was forensically matched to the gun recovered from the ap
Stephen Smith’s mother spoke out after SLED announced that her son’s death was finally being investigated as a homicide
Federal prosecutors disclosed Wednesday that a witness expected to testify for the defense at the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four associates was secretly acting as a government informant for nearly two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a defense lawyer said in a court filing. Carmen Hernandez, a lawyer for former Proud Boys chapter leader Zachary Rehl, asked a judge to schedule an immediate emergency hearing and suspend the trial “until these issues have been considered and resolved.”
Authorities said the incident was an accident.
Nicky McHale said he saw Thomas Cashman in the garden of a house at the time of the shooting.
Police found the dog sitting in front of its owner’s apartment after the crash.
“Is this an insurrection?" Rep. Pat Fallon asked the grieving parents.
The parents, who owned a Wisconsin cheese factory since 1980, were “covered in blankets, with bags over their heads and deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” police say.
As the proceedings against the nurse continue, Yahoo News UK sets out who Letby is and the alleged offences she is on trial for.
The suspect was a ‘known dealer’