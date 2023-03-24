Search for missing Navy sailor from Jupiter suspended in Illinois

ABC News

The fraught politics of immigration have largely focused on the land border between the U.S. and Mexico, but on Thursday afternoon a panel of lawmakers will turn to Florida's maritime border and what government data shows is a sharply rising wave of migration from the Caribbean. The House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security is hearing from U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as U.S. Coast Guard officials to learn about resource and policy needs to better secure the Florida coast. Republican lawmakers are expected to press the officials on ways the Biden administration could strengthen policy and deter migrants.