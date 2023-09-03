Search for missing 80-year-old with dementia continues

The Independent

A beloved mom freezes in shock on her wedding day as she’s surprised at the altar by her military son who she hasn’t seen in more than three years. As the officiating minister asked, “Who here gives this woman’s hand in marriage,” a familiar voice shouting “I do” is heard from afar by bride Colice Parris. Then, out of the crowd, her son, Raphael Holder, 23, emerges and walks toward his mom who is left absolutely speechless. Raphael serves with the U.S. Army and is currently based in Fort Drum, New York. TT Creative Media/Video Elephant