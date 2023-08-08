Search continues for missing kayaker

The Telegraph

When Angela and Giles Greenhough’s Norfolk Terrier, Ruby, turned four last week there was no birthday hug, no celebratory steak supper or game with her favourite ball which she had mischievously picked from a shop shelf and declared her own. All they could do was make a toast to the dog stolen from their farmhouse in Saltash, Cornwall, two years ago, and desperately hope that, wherever Ruby is, she is at least with Margie, their other beloved Terrier taken at the same time.