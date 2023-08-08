Search continues for missing kayaker
The father of a 25-year-old man who was stranded at sea for 30 hours tried everything to survive after being stung by jellyfish and burned by the sun.
A YouTube chef has appeared in court accused of chopping up his boyfriend and dumping his head in the sea on a Thai resort island.
A 92-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Police say officers responded to a sexual assault call in the Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area on June 25 at around 1:30 p.m. They say the accused would call victims onto his front porch and start a conversation before exposing himself to them. Police say the accused would also hug the victims and sexually assault them. They say the man from Toronto was arrested on Thursday and charged with
She saw the man drive across their yard and force her husband to the ground, police said.
“Just something so senseless like that cut her life short at 8 years old, it just doesn’t make sense.”
A Black man who was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on drug trafficking charges had his conviction vacated Friday after it was revealed the White judge who oversaw his case said he "looks like a criminal."
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show. The former top Mountie in the province also warned officers towatch their opinions, and police carefully watched and weighed in on testimony in the highly charged murder trial that exposed racial divides. This week marks seven years since Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man from Red Pheasant First Nation, was sh
Victoria Heuermann and Christopher Sheridan have found themselves thrust into the ‘developing legal case of the century’ after shock arrest of architect father
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, did not show any repentance or admit any wrongdoing as he was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 9 months. Thao had previously testified that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when he held back concerned bystanders who gathered as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the Black man pleaded for his l
She was rushed from her home to the hospital where she died despite extensive life-saving efforts
The NYPD said Sunday a woman is "wanted for assault" following an incident on the F train on August 3. Footage of the altercation has gone viral.
Three high-end vehicles were involved.
Foxx was accused of antisemitism after he shared an Instagram post that some interpreted as suggesting that Jews killed Jesus.
When Angela and Giles Greenhough’s Norfolk Terrier, Ruby, turned four last week there was no birthday hug, no celebratory steak supper or game with her favourite ball which she had mischievously picked from a shop shelf and declared her own. All they could do was make a toast to the dog stolen from their farmhouse in Saltash, Cornwall, two years ago, and desperately hope that, wherever Ruby is, she is at least with Margie, their other beloved Terrier taken at the same time.
Thomas Grant, 28, stabbed and strangled Lucy Clews in her own home after she offered him a place to stay.
TORONTO — The city of Toronto revoked the permit for an Eritrean cultural festival scheduled to run through the August long weekend after a number of violent clashes between participants and protesters sent nine people to hospital and stalled local traffic for hours. The city announced the move in a statement shared on social media, noting the permit for Festival Eritrea had been revoked as of 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. The festival has taken place annually at Earlscourt Park for years prior t
Hundreds of Canadians are among the 36,000 people being forced to leave the site of the World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea, as a typhoon bears down on the region. The scouts are instead going to relocate the jamboree to Seoul.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City doctor was charged Monday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of at least six women, including several patients who were drugged, filmed and assaulted during appointments at a prestigious local hospital, prosecutors said. Zhi Alan Cheng was arraigned Monday on charges of sexually abusing three of his patients at New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital and raping three other women inside his apartment in Queens, New York. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The child died while being treated at a hospital, police in Oklahoma said.
Halifax Regional Police say a 26-year-old man has died following an assault on the city's waterfront over the weekend. Police say they found a man unresponsive on the boardwalk when they responded to a report of a disturbance on Lower Water Street Sunday night. The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say, and he later died. The Halifax waterfront was one of the locations of the Halifax Busker Festival over the long weekend. Police said in a news release the inv