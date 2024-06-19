Sean Murphy's two-run homer (2)
Sean Murphy hits a two-run homer to right-center, extending the Braves' lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the 3rd
The Dodgers put up seven runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to sneak out with an 11-9 win over the Rockies.
There was no Stanley Cup celebration in South Florida Tuesday night.
The Say Hey Kid's legacy was visible as his death was announced.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
Brink grabbed her knee in pain after falling to the court and needed the help of trainers to carry her from the court.
Florida State rolled to a 9-5 win on Tuesday to end the Tar Heels' run in Omaha.
Beating an unranked and unknown guy like Aliskerov provides a limited boost for someone of Whittaker’s existing renown. But losing to a guy like that? It could be a catastrophic setback at this point in his career.
Jeff Van Gundy hasn't been an NBA coach since 2007.
Mbappé will not need surgery to repair his broken nose.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Aiyuk has taken his contract negotiations to TikTok. Where do things stand between him and the 49ers?
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor, discuss a formula for championship winning teams, check in on the College World Series jello shot competition, and hear about producer Joe's insane fantasy football punishment.
Former LSU coach Les Miles is suing the school for vacating 37 wins that made him ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.
The Braves have struggled with injuries to key players this season, including a season-ending injury for reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
A shot attempt off a corner kick in the final minutes of the game seemingly crossed the line, but was ruled not a goal, much to Angel City's chagrin.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
The Oilers chased Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period after scoring five times.