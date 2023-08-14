Sean Murphy's solo HR (20)

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The familiar song of "Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se" echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday. A visibly emotional Bautista was honoured in a 45-minute ceremony before Toronto hosted the Chicago Cubs, culminating in him throwing the opening pitch out to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a symbolic passing of the torch between two centrepieces of the Blue Jays' offence. "You guys have no idea how much thi