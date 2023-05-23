Sean Murphy's RBI single
Sean Murphy lines a single to center field, scoring Ronald Acuña Jr. to give the Braves a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning
Sean Murphy lines a single to center field, scoring Ronald Acuña Jr. to give the Braves a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning
By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at...
The Blue Jays made a big splash when they traded for Daulton Varsho last offseason, but has the move paid off so far?
"Why am I better at golf than you?"
Max Muncy is ejected and Clayton Kershaw fails to make it out of the fourth inning for the second game in a row in the Dodgers' 10-5 loss to the Cardinals.
Reba McEntire is a new host of the Voice, and in a show of support, her longtime boyfriend Rex Linn posted a fun photo of Reba. See it here.
Vivek Ranadivé, owner of the Sacramento Kings, was a final bidder to buy the Ottawa Senators NHL hockey team.
Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze
After UFC president Dana White rattled off criticisms Saturday, Francis Ngannou responded Sunday with a numbered list.
Days after he was let go by the Maple Leafs, Kyle Dubas will reportedly meet with the Pittsburgh Penguins for openings in their front office.
NASCAR is investigating the incident, which occurred at the North Wilkesboro Speedway over the weekend
Since Season 23 of The Voice began — literally, since the premiere — we’ve all kinda thought that NOIVAS was going to win, right? The 30-year-old father of two is a powerhouse, a showman… in a league of his own. (See what I mean below.) Rookie coach Chance the Rapper went so far as to use […]
Hunter Dozier, a former first-round pick by the Royals, signed a four-year contract in 2021.
Michael Block — golf’s common man who is still holding his own against the world’s top players at the PGA Championship this week — plugged his ears and shook his head, making a point of not wanting to hear how big his payday might be if he finishes among the top 10. “I don’t want to listen,” Block, the club professional out of Southern California, said Saturday. The mere fact the 46-year-old was paired with Justin Rose for the tournament’s third round was so intimidating, Block refused to look at his playing partner’s face through the first few holes.
The bout is still without a date and location, with McGregor also absent from the Usada testing pool
The Calgary Flames have found their new GM after parting ways with Brad Treliving.
A controversial called third strike against Mookie Betts ended a ninth-inning rally for the Dodgers in a 6-5 loss at St. Louis on Saturday night.
Medvedev claimed his first tour-level title on the surface with a 7-5 7-5 victory.
Carlos Alcaraz replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, earning the top seeding at the French Open, and Daniil Medvedev's Italian Open title moved him up to No. 2 ahead of the year's second Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic's loss in the fourth round as the defending champion in Rome dropped him to No. 3.
Boston Celtics try to explain Heat’s domination in playoff series
With the cancellation (or at least the postponement) of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, the next race of the the current Formula One season is the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.