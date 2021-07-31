Sean Murphy nabs Shohei Ohtani
Sean Murphy throws out Shohei Ohtani attempting to steal second base in the top of the 6th inning
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Logan Gilbert worked into the sixth inning to win his fifth decision in a row, fellow rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run homer, and the Seattle Mariners beat the rebuilding Texas Rangers 9-5 on Friday night. The Mariners have won five of their last seven games. They began their 10-game road trip 2 1/2 games behind Oakland for the American League’s second wild-card spot. Gilbert (5-2), Seattle’s first-round draft pick in 2018, allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings on six h
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres appeared to injure his left shoulder sliding awkwardly into third base against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night and left the game. Tatis, the NL starting shortstop in the All-Star Game, singled and advanced on Manny Machado's sharp grounder to third baseman Ryan McMahon, who came up with the ball but then had it pop out of his glove and roll behind him into short left-field. Tatis made a dash for third but shortstop B
TORONTO — Charlie Montoyo called it "one of my best days in baseball" "And I've been around for a long time," said the 55-year-old Blue Jays manager. "I was so happy to be here. I was actually nervous before this game because I wanted us to win so bad, for the fans back in Toronto … What a day. I'm never going to forget this day." It was the day when baseball came home, at least north of the border. Teoscar Hernandez and Bo Bichette homered to help the Blue Jays celebrate their first game in Tor