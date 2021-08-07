Sean McDermott with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks say two players have been placed in COVID-19 protocols and one staff member is isolating at home following a positive test result. The club's injury report lists defensive back Brian Walker as out for Saturday's season opener against the Ottawa Redblacks due to COVID protocols. The second player affected has not been identified. The Elks said in a release Friday night that a staff member tested positive using a rapid antigen test earlier in the day. The team said the