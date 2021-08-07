Sean McDermott with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs
Sean McDermott (Memphis Grizzlies) with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs, 08/06/2021
The Raptors have completed a sign-and-trade deal with the Heat in exchange for franchise icon Kyle Lowry.
The native of Burnaby, B.C., was asked after the game if it was her last wearing the red Maple Leaf.
Kawhi Leonard will remain in Los Angeles.
NBC Universo showed the United States receive their bronze medals and then immediately cut from the medal ceremony.
Kevin Durant is staying with the Nets.
It's going to be exceedingly difficult for Nurse to continue to meet the expectations tied to such a hefty price tag when it kicks in next season.
From an Olympian returning to the Games after a 17-year absence to a long-anticipated Olympic debut for a much-loved martial art, here are five things to look for Saturday.
The Athletics will not have Ramon Laureano until 2022.
Canada has claimed Olympic gold in women's football after a dramatic penalty shootout versus Sweden.
Despite some uncertainty around the roster moving forward, having Masai Ujiri back removes a significant question mark hanging over the franchise.
Khem Birch didn't even entertain offers from other franchises. He wanted to be a Raptor and that's it.
Amidst the tales of glory, controversy always looms large at the Olympics, and Tokyo 2020 was no exception.
The Bills are locking up their star quarterback.
Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner know each other better than almost anyone in the world. That's an important trait when it comes artistic swimming.
Katie Vincent is entering her first Olympic Games and will be sure to soak up advice from teammates who have been there before.
Canada's Moh Ahmed has won a silver medal with a gutsy effort in the men's 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.
These Aussie Olympians simply refuse to stop partying, and the flight home for the men's rugby sevens team was apparently a messy one.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FieldTurf at Bank of America received positive reviews as the Carolina Panthers completed first practice on the new surface Friday night at FanFest. “It liked it,” Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey said. “I’m excited for it.” Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn called it a “fast” surface. The Panthers took their annual break from training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to make the 90-minute trek home for a one night practice at the team’s stad
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks say two players have been placed in COVID-19 protocols and one staff member is isolating at home following a positive test result. The club's injury report lists defensive back Brian Walker as out for Saturday's season opener against the Ottawa Redblacks due to COVID protocols. The second player affected has not been identified. The Elks said in a release Friday night that a staff member tested positive using a rapid antigen test earlier in the day. The team said the