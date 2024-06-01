Sean Manaea's 10th strikeout
Sean Manaea strikes out Christian Walker to pick up his 10th strikeout of the game
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
Mike Brown could make up to $10 million annually with the Kings.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
Johnson was one of the NFL's top coaching prospects this offseason.
Jake Mintz is joined by Chelsea Janes to talk about the Jorge Lopez-New York Mets situation that occurred on Wednesday, the Blue Jays going night mode with their City Connect uniforms, an injury to the Yankees' rotation and give their Good, Bad, Uggla picks for the week.
Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down what the teams and stars who were booted from the NBA Playoffs must do to remain in good fantasy standing next season.
Drew Gordon played all over Europe after a college career at UCLA and New Mexico.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
The Timberwolves, after falling down 0-3 in the series, have forced a Game 5 in the Western Conference finals.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bennett missed last season and the Rams wouldn't say why.
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.