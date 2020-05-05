Sean Hannity rips armed Michigan protesters for ‘attempting to intimidate officials’

On Monday night, Sean Hannity admonished armed protesters who stormed the Michigan statehouse last Thursday and demanded measures taken to combat the coronavirus be lifted. Protests have broken out all over the county in defiance of stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines. Some in the media blame Fox News and President Trump for fueling these protests, with Trump even tweeting last month for Michigan and other states to “liberate” themselves.

