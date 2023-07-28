Sean Daly live at Christmas in July at St. Josephs | 6AM

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

A Modesto family is frustrated and seeking answers from law enforcement after their loved one was run over by a mower earlier this month. Christine Chavez, 27, was found dead at Beard Brook Park July 8 after a tractor had run her over. The family is trying to figure out what led up to their daughter's death and why they keep finding her remains weeks after her death. Her father, Cristobal Chavez visits the park where her body was found often. "I know she is still here," he said. "I speak with my daughter. I speak with her here." It's where Modesto police said a landscaper cutting the grass with a pull-behind mower ran over Chavez. She was homeless and stayed in the park sometimes. "She was destroyed, destroyed," Cristobal Chavez said. Chavez said the family is having a hard time healing because they keep finding her remains around the memorial.