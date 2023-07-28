Sean Daly live at Christmas in July at St. Josephs | 6AM
Sean Daly live at Christmas in July at St. Josephs | 6AM
Sean Daly live at Christmas in July at St. Josephs | 6AM
“The man is lucky to be alive,” officials said.
Alicia Navarro, 18, shows up at a police station in Montana more than 1,000 miles from her home.
The search for a man who went missing while tubing on Lunenburg County's Gold River on Monday has ended, as officials say they believe the man was swept out to sea.The 31-year-old was tubing with two other men on the river northwest of Chester, N.S., when his tube capsized. He was last seen drifting down the river holding on to the tube. The other two men made it to shore.RCMP said Wednesday they have concluded an "exhaustive" search that included an RCMP helicopter and police dogs, the military
Trump's former fixer speculated his ex-boss is freaking out as legal heat intensifies and a third indictment looms.
A Modesto family is frustrated and seeking answers from law enforcement after their loved one was run over by a mower earlier this month. Christine Chavez, 27, was found dead at Beard Brook Park July 8 after a tractor had run her over. The family is trying to figure out what led up to their daughter's death and why they keep finding her remains weeks after her death. Her father, Cristobal Chavez visits the park where her body was found often. "I know she is still here," he said. "I speak with my daughter. I speak with her here." It's where Modesto police said a landscaper cutting the grass with a pull-behind mower ran over Chavez. She was homeless and stayed in the park sometimes. "She was destroyed, destroyed," Cristobal Chavez said. Chavez said the family is having a hard time healing because they keep finding her remains around the memorial.
California prosecutors charged eight people suspected of defrauding millions from the state by recycling aluminum cans and plastic bottles smuggled from Arizona.
The parents of the two boys in Lafeyette, Indiana, were cahrged with neglect and drug-related offenses after the klling in March.
HALIFAX — The RCMP have called off a search for a 31-year-old man who they believe has been swept out to sea after a tubing mishap on a Nova Scotia river. Police and other first responders began searching on Monday after three men capsized while tubing down the Gold River, about 80 kilometres from Halifax on Nova Scotia’s South Shore. Police say two of the men managed to swim to shore, but the third was last seen being carried downriver. Rescue efforts included a military Cormorant search-and-re
It's just the latest group to announce a venue change due to Florida's political climate.
LANGLEY — An employee at a mall in Langley, B.C., says she heard a giant boom, the ground shook and she thought they were experiencing an earthquake. Instead, RCMP say a welding truck in the mall’s parking lot had exploded in flames. No one was hurt and police say in a statement the blast doesn't appear to be suspicious. Madalene Morton, an employee at Epiphany Neighbourhood Art Studios in the Willoughby Town Centre mall, says at first she thought someone had driven into the building, because th
Nevada police said they found Brian Laugeson and his two young children in a nearby desert area going in and out of consciousness.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe breakdown of the Hunter Biden plea deal may contain silver linings for both the defendant and for the U.S. Department of Justice.Federal District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika tanked the deal today, after what was expected to be a straightforward hearing turned into three hours of drama where the plea deal was off, on, and finally postponed altogether.Judge Noreika initially expressed concern over the scope of the plea agreement, aris
The ex-boyfriend of the girl’s mom taught the 14-year-old “how to live as a homeless person,” cops say.
A high school student who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison. Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, making him one of the youngest people charged in the riot. Before learning his sentence, Cua apologized for his actions and told U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss that he is ashamed of his role in a mob's “attack on democracy.”
Montreal police say they've found the body of a man sought in connection with a double homicide early Thursday after the bodies of a mother and daughter were found dead in a home. The bodies of the 56-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were found inside a property in a residential area of the southwest borough of Lachine. Late Thursday, police confirmed a body taken out of the water was that of the 59-year-old husband of the female victim and the father of the preteen girl and that he
Police called it a “tragic situation.”
Police officers are accused of becoming bystanders instead of rescuing the 30-year-old, the federal lawsuit says.
Democratic members condemn GOP’s latest ‘cynical and dangerous attack’ on trans youth and families
They will never be considered for release unless there are exceptional compassionate grounds to warrant it.
The man set up a tripod to record the fight and wore brass knuckles, police said.