Sean Bairstow with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Sean Bairstow (New Zealand Breakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 10/10/2024
Sean Bairstow (New Zealand Breakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 10/10/2024
The game, originally scheduled for Friday, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Ewers left Texas' Week 3 win over UTSA with a strained abdomen.
The Niners WR has recovered quickly since his shooting.
Of course, on the week of the craziest college football game slate ever, the pod is filled with its own craziness. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde preview key matchups for the week, pitching the most intriguing games to know. All while this is happening, Dellenger is forced to evade the the staff of the hotel that is hosting the SEC and Big Ten's mega important meeting. They additionally predict what will happen in Ohio State vs. Oregon and Colorado vs. Kansas State.
After a disappointing season, the Atlanta Braves are replacing their longtime hitting coaches.
The winner will sit atop the NFC West with a third of the season in the books
The NHL said a makeup date will be announced at a later time.
Breaking down New Orleans' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The Jaguars will be arriving in London a little later than planned.
Senior Editor Mo Castillo highlights fantasy football's biggest storylines of Week 6's Seahawks-49ers TNF showdown.
Breaking down Miami's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights six players with favorable matchups to target in your lineups for Week 6.
Rafael Nadal is calling it a career.
With all the momentum going San Diego's way, L.A. found a way to deliver the team's best performance of this postseason.
After another shutout of the Guardians, Detroit is one win away from advancing to the ALCS and sending Cleveland home.
Fitz, Jori and Frank start with a deep dive on the Jets firing head coach Robert Saleh after falling to 2-3 as they discuss where the Jets go from here, their plans to improve on offense, Aaron Rodgers' potential involvement in Saleh's dismissal, how this affects the Davante Adams trade market and more.
Manaea's first-pitch changeup en route to a critical strikeout of Bryce Harper proved to be the key moment of the matchup.
Forgotten, mocked and dismissed after an embarrassing loss in their opener, the Tigers are now rattling off wins and have a clear path to the CFP.
Legends get compared to legends. Degrees of greatness matter. And thus far, Rodgers has yet to change the direction of the Jets like other recent greats did their franchises.
The Mets are through to the NLCS, while the Dodgers, Yankees and Tigers all notched big wins Wednesday.