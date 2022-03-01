Seals help Japanese researchers collect Arctic data

STORY: Seals help survey under

thick Antarctic ice

Location: Antarctica

Eight Weddell seals

were deployed for the winter

to record water temperatures

and salt levels

National Institute of Polar Research Assistant Professor, Nobuo Kokubun Saying:

"During the summer, we can go to Antarctica by icebreakers to conduct actual research activities, but during the winter, such things can’t be done in many places. Although, even in such a situation, many animals like seals are living in the area of Antarctica, so I thought we should have them collect the data for us.”

Data so far has tracked changes

in the surrounding waters

National Institute Of Polar Research Assistant Professor, Nobuo Kokubun Saying:

"We were able to detect signals that seals were catching food in the warm water that had flowed in. We think that the water flowing in from the open sea contains something that could be seen as food for seals, which also enriches the marine ecosystem along the coast."

Researchers hope to enlist

penguins next

to study global warming’s impact

on the continent’s coasts