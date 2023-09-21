Seal and Sea Lion show closing at Milwaukee County Zoo

CBC

A new study published in the journal Science suggests that body size in many species across the animal kingdom is declining. Researchers reviewed 60 years of data from all over the world and discovered that all kinds of species, from fish to plants and animals, are shrinking over time. Not only are some species smaller than they used to be, but those smaller species seem to be increasingly outcompeting bigger ones.The researchers looked at 5,000 ecosystems over those 60 years, and found signific