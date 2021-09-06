Seal pups counted on River Thames

How many seals live in the Thames Estuary?

Location: Ramsgate, London

Answer: 2,866 grey seals and 797 harbor seals

based on the annual survey conducted by the Zoological Society of London

It's a slight decline in comparison to the results of the 2019 survey

But researchers say the long-term trend in the population is one of growth

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ZOOLOGICAL SOCIETY OF LONDON (ZSL) MARITIME AND FRESH WATER CONSERVATION EXPERT, THEA COX, SAYING: "We have been doing this every year since 2013 and before then there were also other ad-hoc surveys done in the greater Thames estuary. We've been seeing a steady increase in both of the species, the grey seal and the harbour seal.// They are also a protected species nationally so understanding how to manage those protected populations it's important to know what's happening on the local level, how many we have, where they are."