Seal Gets Up Close and Personal With Diver Off English Coast

A grey seal got up close and personal with a diver in the waters off the Farne Islands, an archipelago in the North Sea, footage shared on September 19 shows.

In this footage, the seal can be seen nudging deep-sea diver Ben Burville’s cheek. “I could feel my #DiveBuddy’s soft nose push against my face,” Burville wrote on Twitter.

Burville, who has been studying the underwater behavior of seals for over 20 years, added that the seal who initiated the interaction was “very gentle.” Credit: Ben Burville via Storyful