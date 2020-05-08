Seal Enjoys Galumphing Stroll With Zookeeper Through Closed Taronga Zoo

An Australia sea lion enjoyed a floppy walk through Sydney’s Taronga Zoo accompanied by a zookeeper on April 21, as visitors were kept away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage uploaded to Facebook shows Malie the Australian sea lion walking through the zoo grounds and enjoying a chin scratch at the end of his stroll.

The zoo wrote in a Facebook post: “Malie seems to be enjoying his regular walks around the zoo whilst we are closed … these regular walks are a form of enrichment and stimulate not only our animal’s physical health but it also great for their mental health!⁣”

Malie has ample time to enjoy his regular walks as Taronga Zoo has been closed to the public since March 25 under the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic zoos around the world have been allowing their animals to walk around outside their enclosure, such as at Oregon Zoo in the United States and Singapore’s Wildlife Reserves zoo. Credit: Taronga Zoo via Storyful