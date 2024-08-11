Seahawks vs. Chargers highlights Preseason Week 1
Watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers highlights during Preseason Week 1 of the 2024 season.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
The NFL preseason is just days away and the 2024 season right around the corner, but Nate Tice and Matt Harmon have been stewing with some half-baked NFL takes they've been tinkering with off-season.
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
Sam Darnold started, but J.J. McCarthy was the story for the Vikings.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly over, but Saturday was a packed day across France as events started to wrap up ahead of Sunday's Closing Ceremony.
NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico apologized on social media after misidentifying the Martinique flag as the Palestine flag during the men's basketball medal ceremony at the Paris Olympics.
Day 15 of the Paris Olympics was big for Team USA with women's soccer, men's basketball, and track and field earning several gold medals.
Steph Curry lead Team USA with 24 points.
Fisher claimed his second medal of the Games, after winning bronze in the 10k meters.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there’s a possibility we see pro baseball players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Braves and Reds taking their game next year to the racetrack and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Harbaugh was punished by the NCAA earlier in the week for his lack of cooperation in a recruiting investigation.
Metcalf reportedly missed his intended target and hit somebody else.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
The ACC and one of its most premier brands are locked in a legal fight.