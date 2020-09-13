Sea turtles rescued in Tunisia

The environmentalists working at 'Our Big Sea Association' help turtle hatchlings unable to get out of their nests to safely land in the sea.

They use their efforts to spread awareness among tourists who flock to the island in the city of Monastir located at the centre of Tunisia's seashore.

Only one out of 100 sea turtles survive, and one in 1,000 sea turtles manages to lay eggs due to current threats, president of 'Our Big Sea Association', Ahmed Souki, explained.

A consortium of 15 environmental organisations are working with the Tunisian authorities, tourists and local fishermen to ensure the protection of the sea turtles while banning their sale in the markets.