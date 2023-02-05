Sea Smoke Rises Off Over Rhode Island Coast Amid Freezing Conditions

Sea smoke rolled over the Atlantic Ocean near Little Compton, Rhode Island, after record-breaking cold weather hit several parts of New England on Saturday morning, February 4.

Video recorded by Mike Cohea shows thick fog form vortexes and wisp across the frosty ocean near the Sakonnet Lighthouse.

The National Weather Service reported wind chills between -30 and -40 degrees across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Credit: Mike Cohea via Storyful