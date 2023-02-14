Sea Lion Pup Playfully Chases Birds on Beach

A playful sea lion pup was filmed chasing terns on the beach at Seal Bay Conservation Park in Seal Bay, South Australia.

Footage filmed by Nicole Redman shows a sea lion pup waddle along the shoreline to chase birds while multiple other sea lions lounged in the background.

Redman told Storyful that she is a tour guide and visits the Seal Bay Conservation Park regularly. “My guests were super surprised to see this gorgeous sea lion chasing the terns just like a puppy dog would,” she said. Credit: Nicole Redman via Storyful

