Sea Dogs open two week home stand with win
Portland beat Richmond 4-2 on Tuesday.
The LSU gymnast and TikTok star has been enjoying her downtime ahead of the start of her senior year
Erik Compton allegedly threw his wife's phone in a pool and threw her against a wall, according to Miami-Dade police.
There was no way baseball could've been played Sunday in Los Angeles as Dodger Stadium was flooded as Tropical Storm Hilary hit the region.
The brand new home is in Broward County.
MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation left a sour taste on the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a stat
The countdown has begun and the conspiracy mongering is already in full motion. Will Zach Johnson name Brooks Koepka as one of his six wildcards after the five-time major winner was dramatically inched out of the automatic placings in the final minutes of the qualifying race on Sunday?
Soriano was fit during his 16-year MLB career, but now he's yoked.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast. He's combining his two passions to provide extra fuel: Should Knighton achieve Olympic glory, he's treating himself to a black McLaren supercar. One thing he can't speed away from are the inevitable comparisons to retired Jamaican sensation Usain Bolt, which Knighton only welcomes as he gears up for the world championships. Because really, slow and steady is more Knigh
Novak Djokovic said his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz was becoming like the one he shared with the Spaniard’s compatriot, Rafa Nadal, after needing nearly four hours to outlast the 20-year-old world No 1 in an epic Cincinnati Open final on Sunday.
Jason Kelce said his hit on Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin was over the line, with the Eagles center saying he got carried away.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry saying he's the greatest point guard of all time.
Earlier in the tournament, India's Praggnanandhaa had defeated the world's second and third ranked players.
Mailloux was charged in Sweden in 2020 for distributing a sexually explicit photo of one of his partners without their consent.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
Marquan McCall is the third Matt Rhule-era holdover to be claimed off waivers this summer.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan expressed the same level of confidence Tuesday that he did last year at the season-ending Tour Championship. A year ago, Monahan unveiled a bold new model for the PGA Tour aimed at fending off the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League. “As I sit here today, I am confident that we will reach an agreement that achieves a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and our fans — I see it and I'm certain of it,” Monahan said at East Lake Golf Club, where 30 players compete for the FedEx Cup and its $18 million bonus.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said Monday. Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said. “Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experien
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Considering that about 110 million people live in the Philippines, it’s not feasible to expect that they all would be basketball fans. “But it’s close,” said Tim Cone, the country’s top professional coach. And that might not be an understatement, either. Basketball's World Cup starts on Friday, spread out over three nations — the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. It'll be centered in Manila, where the medal rounds will be held in early September, where the favored U.S.
The president of the Spanish Football Federation has been accused of “sexual violence” after his forceful kiss on midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the country’s World Cup celebrations.
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ben Foster is heading back into retirement, months after helping Wrexham — the soccer team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — gain promotion back into the English Football League. The former Manchester United goalkeeper came out of retirement in March to sign a short-term deal with Wrexham and played a key role in the team winning the fifth-tier National League. The 40-year-old Foster agreed to extend his stay at Wrexham for another year but decided