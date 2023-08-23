Sea Dogs open two week home stand with win

Associated Press

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan expressed the same level of confidence Tuesday that he did last year at the season-ending Tour Championship. A year ago, Monahan unveiled a bold new model for the PGA Tour aimed at fending off the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League. “As I sit here today, I am confident that we will reach an agreement that achieves a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and our fans — I see it and I'm certain of it,” Monahan said at East Lake Golf Club, where 30 players compete for the FedEx Cup and its $18 million bonus.