Sea Churns off County Galway as Storm Fergus Hits Ireland

High waves and strong winds hit County Galway on Sunday, December 10, as Storm Fergus moved across Ireland. Orange warnings for wind were in place for Galway, Mayo, and Clare until the evening.

In Galway the strong winds brought trees down and part of the city’s promenade was closed off because of flooding, according to RTE.

Footage posted on X by @galwaytourism shows the stormy sea with waves crashing in Salthill, County Galway, on Sunday. Credit: @galwaytourism via Storyful