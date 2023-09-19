SD County price of gas soars close to $6
San Diego County price of gas soars close to $6
San Diego County price of gas soars close to $6
Bell said Brand was protective of her, but also ‘high maintenance’ and insulting at times
Kate Beckinsale just dropped some new Instagram photos in a naked dress, looking super strong. The actress loves the mental health benefits workouts provide.
‘This is “family values”? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites,’ Meghan McCain wrote
The former first lady's rare public statement isn't going over very well.
We’re likely going to feel El Niño’s influence across Canada this winter, which could mean milder conditions for some and an active storm track for others
The images suggest an explosion inside the submarine's hull, damages "bad enough to make the submarine a total loss," a naval expert told Insider.
A source tells PEOPLE the pair's decision to separate "has nothing to do with anything other than the fact that they’re on different journeys right now"
Trump also scribbled to-do lists on the back of classified documents, the former White House aide reportedly told investigators.
Days after Prigozhin's short-lived uprising, Wagner Group's leaders visited the Kremlin for what may have been the meeting that sealed his fate.
The actors' outing comes a few days after the 'Wolverine' star and his wife announced their amicable split following 27 years of marriage
In 2020, Lauren Boebert won her election by more than 26,000 votes. But 2022, she was reelected by fewer than 600 votes.
Cobb County DANine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall was walking home from a laundromat a half-block from her Georgia home in 1972 when she was snatched off the street, raped, and strangled to death.The freckle-faced third-grader’s body was found 16 days later—but the question of who killed her remained a mystery for more than half a century.“Debbie Lynn’s parents died without knowing who killed their little girl,” Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said at a news conference.But in what has b
Christine Baumgartner's lawyers defended her request for nearly $900,000 in court documents, Entertainment Tonight reported.
With the UAE set to join BRICS, could it be over for the U.S. dollar?
In a Russian military recruitment ad, soldiers wistfully discuss their plans to "recapture Kyiv" and move their families into apartments there.
The old billionaire isn't interested in his next haircut.
A 78-year-old Florida man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor who was trimming trees along their property lines, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:13 p.m. Sunday in DeLeon Springs, about 45 miles north of Orlando, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said. Brian Ford, 42, was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between two properties when his neighbor, 78-year-old Edward Druzolowski, confronted him, according to the sheriff's office.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marked his daughter Sienna's second birthday on 18 September with a rare snap
The Florida governor insisted criticism that he lacks charisma is a "bogus narrative."
WASHINGTON — At the annual UN General Assembly, that traffic-snarling symposium of international hand-wringing and high dudgeon now underway in New York City, the peril of climate change is always a prominent topic. But as Taylor Swift might say, it hits different after the summer of 2023. The year saw a record-setting wildfire season in Canada, more than 11,000 dead from catastrophic flooding in Libya and a record 23 separate billion-dollar weather disasters in the U.S. in just the first eight