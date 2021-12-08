SD Civic Youth Ballet's 'Nutcracker' back in-person, on stage
What would the holidays be without The Nutcracker on stage? The San Diego Civic Youth Ballet is bringing back the holiday classic with just a few modifications.
What would the holidays be without The Nutcracker on stage? The San Diego Civic Youth Ballet is bringing back the holiday classic with just a few modifications.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada won't send diplomatic representation to Beijing, adding that the decision stems from human rights concerns.
Scottie Barnes mentioned in his IG stories on Monday that Pascal Siakam was his favourite player. The Toronto Raptors rookie discusses why that is and how the forward has impressed him in the early portions of the season.
Choosing the best players based on underlying metrics spits out an incredibly talented roster.
Tiger Woods will return to the golf course to play with his son Charlie.
If the Cardinals lose Monday night, the race for the NFC No. 1 seed will tighten.
The carnage in the third period of Winnipeg's win over Toronto once again laid bare the dangers of inconsistent officiating calls. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar discusses the domino effect when players feel they no choice but to take matters into their own hands.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
General manager Steve Yzerman focuses on the right details, and that's why Jeff Blashill is still the team's head coach.
After wholesale changes to the Canucks front office and behind the bench, the Zone Time crew gather to discuss the departure of Jim Benning and Travis Green, as well as the hiring of Bruce Boudreau as new head coach. Are these the right moves? Could Marc Bergevin really replace Benning? Should the Sedin twins takeover? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Serena Williams confirmed she will skip another Grand Slam as she works back from a hamstring injury.
Khaira was stretchered off the ice and taken to hospital by ambulance after absorbing a heavy hit from Rangers blueliner Jacob Trouba on Tuesday.
Eight Tottenham players and five members of staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday.
Will the owners prioritize the on-field product over immediate financial gain? Well, apparently not.
Auston Matthews, freshly clean shaven, is back to his goalscoring best, and back in the Rocket Richard conversation.
Hockey fans lost their collective minds after Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras and linemate Sonny Milano connected for an absolutely ridiculous goal.
Foster's parents said that he suffered from bipolar disorder and called for "justice" following their son's death
A fresh start under a new coach with a highly skilled passer now on his wing sure seems like it could be the remedy for what ails the Canucks star.
The Champions League group stage wraps up this week, and Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are still making their bid for the knockout stage. On the weekend, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield. Tune in for a jam-packed week of footy.
Entry into the health and safety protocols could mean a delayed return.
Lillard underwent a cortisone injection procedure to his abdominal last week to mitigate the pain he’s been dealing with for the last few years, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
“I can’t run and I can’t walk as far as I used to, but one thing that is important is I think my mind is as sharp as ever, and that’s the most important muscle in the body,” Arum said.