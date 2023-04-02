SCUSD board members hold school safety forum
On Saturday, dozens of parents and educators met at John F. Kennedy High School to discuss school safety. “It’s time to do the right thing. Get our kids back. Protect our kids. Be parents,” said Crisa Triplet, a Kennedy parent. Triplet said her daughter was attacked at school last fall and that while she is OK, the incident had a profound impact on her family. Sacramento City Unified School District board members, school safety officers, law enforcement and city officials took questions from parents.