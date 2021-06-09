Sculpture of G7 leaders made of electronic waste

The Canadian Press

Eddy Alvarez can display his medal, along with his mettle. Alvarez told his unusual story when he met his new U.S. baseball teammates last month in the old Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse in Vero Beach, Florida. "This feels like a little bit of a redemption trip for me, because there’s the feeling of listening to someone else’s national anthem when you were so close to winning,” he said. “At the end of the day, standing on the Olympic podium on the top is what we’re all really searching for here.”