Sculpture of G7 leaders made of electronic waste
G7 leaders were immortalised in a sculpture made purely out of electronic waste in Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit. The artwork is named “Mount Recyclemore” in honour of the Mount Rushmore resemblance. The officials in the statue include Boris Johnson, Yoshihide Suga, Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi, Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden. Artists Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage created the piece to highlight the damage caused by disposing electronic devices. Environment and climate change is one of the key themes for this year’s G7 summit starting on Friday June 11. .