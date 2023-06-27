Scuffles, arrests as Israelis protest judicial overhaul

STORY: Protesters banged drums, set a tyre ablaze and hung large signs on neighbors' balconies accusing “Prime Minister Levin” of "snatching the country”, referring to what they say is the influence the Justice Minister has over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the judicial overhaul process.

In a response on Facebook, Levin criticized the police for "selective enforcement" to the incident which subjected his "entire neighbourhood to a frenzy".

Israel's police said that six people were detained in the course of the protest.