Scuba divers tucked into crevices encounter incredible wildlife

Solon is a dive guide who has been taking people on underwater adventures for nearly 35 years in the Galapagos Islands. His love of the ocean is obvious to those who follow him beneath the waves. Solon has a deep respect for the animals here, as well as the delicate balance that exists in this mysterious world. Solon has brought a group of divers to Wolf Island. Here, they drop out of the panga, an inflatable boat that brings them close to shore, and then they descend quickly to the rocks below. These islands were formed only a few million years ago when lava spewed from underwater volcanos, creating great pillars and a few islands. The strong currents here bring an abundance of life and a supply of food for larger marine animals. The divers hold onto the rocks in order to avoid being pulled by the currents. Sitting still, they watch in wonder as magnificent creatures drift past them and among them. For more than 30 minutes, they will watch and witness sights that surpass any experience in an Imax theatre. This massive spotted eagle ray is a familiar sight in Galapagos. He has a few distinctive injuries that make him easily recognizable. Solon has been seeing this same ray for more than 7 years. The eagle ray lazily drifts past Solon, as casually as somebody would pass beside a trusted friend. Solon swims behind the ray briefly to capture footage of this gorgeous beast. Soon after settling back into a crevice, Solon receives a visit from a large Pacific green sea turtle. This show continues for the scuba divers as hammerhead sharks, whale sharks, and thousands of fish swim past and around them, making every minute in this magical world memorable.