Scuba Diver Swims With Endangered Hammerhead Sharks off Gold Coast Beach

A scuba diver recorded a shiver of endangered scalloped hammerhead sharks swimming beneath her off the Gold Coast’s Burleigh Beach on April 3.

Video recorded by Laurel Collofello shows her pan her camera to show the large school of juvenile scalloped hammerhead sharks swimming near the ocean floor.

Collofello told Storyful that she first swam with the sharks in March after local drone photographers had documented them near Burleigh Beach in February. Collofello told Storyful seeing the endangered animals near her home has been a special experience.

“It was incredible once in a lifetime opportunity, as we hardly see any fish at Burleigh let alone critically endangered sharks,” Collofello said.

“They were just so beautiful and amazing to see. We see them most mornings when we go for a surf.” Credit: Laurel Collofello via Storyful