Scuba diver dies in Sacramento River, swimmer dies at hospital after American River rescue
Two people died in separate incidents on Sacramento County waterways on Saturday. A scuba diver died hours after he went missing in the water near the Walnut Grove Bridge, the fire department told KCRA 3. A recreational dive team was on a boat on the Sacramento River around 12:40 p.m. when one of the divers entered the water. The divers did not see the man again before they called 911. Authorities found him a couple of hours into their search.