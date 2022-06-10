Scripps National Spelling Bee runner up honored in Aurora

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two