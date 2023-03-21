Scripps Howard Fund campaign to give away 1 millionth book

PureWow

Longtime viewers who tuned into the Today show this morning may have noticed that Hoda Kotb’s fellow co-host, Savannah Guthrie, was joined by a very familiar face during Kotb’s absence, one who needs no introduction. News anchor Craig Melvin sat in to host Today alongside Guthrie earlier this morning. The 48-year-old broadcast journalist is best known for hosting the third hour of the early morning show. But today, he subbed in as a guest host for Kotb. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Kotb