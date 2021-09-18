'Scream for freedom': Arc de Triomphe gets wrapped up

The 50-meter high arch has been wrapped in 25,000 square meters of blue, recyclable plastic.

The artwork was imagined in 1961 by the Bulgarian-born Christo, who died in 2020, and his wife and fellow artist Jeanne-Claude, who died in 2009.

Now "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" has been brought to life by Christo's nephew, Vladimir Yavachev, at a cost of about 14 million euros ($16.54 million).

Yavachev said the work of art is a "scream for freedom" and serves as a memorial to Christo's legacy in Paris.