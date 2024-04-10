Scout and Tallulah Willis Coordinate in Lingerie-Inspired Looks at the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards
The sisters stepped out in vintage Christian Lacroix dresses
The sisters stepped out in vintage Christian Lacroix dresses
This "very flattering" maxi dress is one of Anthropologie's bestsellers.
Zendaya is a fashion icon, there's no doubt about it, so you can just imagine our excitement when...
This sweatshirt dress is "so cute" — and sales are up 200,000 per cent on Amazon Canada.
These sustainable Cariuma kicks have sold out repeatedly.
These $55 Amazon sneakers have racked up thousands of five-star reviews — here's why shoppers love them.
While promoting "Challengers," Zendaya has worn an assortment of tennis-inspired looks, from a gown with a tennis player on it to tennis ball shoes.
This water-repellent, clear belt bag will come in handy during mucky weather and outdoor events.
These 10 TikTok approved fashion trends get a yes from us for 2024. Read More
Karoline Leavitt had a "damn-en-ing" moment on live TV.
The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
"He could have just kept going," a witness said of Ryan Sweatt, the man charged in the death of 26-year-old Destini Decoff
The late-night host said there’s one word the ex-president uses that has another meaning altogether.
Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students in the 2021 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, spoke at her sentencing hearing moments before being sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison by the judge.
The arrest is just the latest setback for Kelley, who has been in and out of jail amid a string of legal problems stretching back to 2016, when she was arrested for possession of meth
A fascinating story of a farmer named Ben and a horse named Felicia was shared on Facebook in early 2024.
Hailey Bieber posted in blue mini shorts and a motorcycle jacket and we're predicting it's going to be 2024's next biggest trend- read more
"Trying to claim ownership of it is like trying to claim 'ketchup' or 'mayo.'"
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesDonald Trump on Tuesday reiterated an antisemitic trope he pushed just weeks ago, and argued the Jews and Black people vote for Democrats purely “out of habit.”“Any Jewish person that votes for Biden does not love Israel, and frankly should be spoken to,” Trump told right-wing radio host Wayne Allyn Root on The Root Reaction.Last month, Trump claimed on another program that “any Jewish person that votes for Democrats ha
"Not a huge deal, but it threw me for a loop a few days after we moved in."
It happened near Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana cops say.