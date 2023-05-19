SCOTUS ruling on social media could have impacted 5/14 lawsuit
After the show, Candi Davis recounted Winfrey kicked off her heels, sat on the edge of the stage, and had a heart-to-heart with audience members.
More than 40 years after his bitter battle with Bob Guccione over cult classic “Caligula,” Italian director Tinto Brass is still fighting. Just as Penthouse Films International has unveiled a new cut of the raunchy 1980 epic about the fall of the Roman ruler titled “Caligula: The Ultimate Cut” – that screened on Wed. in […]
Emily Ratajkowski just dropped a major Instagram post that shows off her toned butt in a thong bikini. The model's go-to workout is a Zumba class.
‘Indiana Jones’ star drew laughter with deadpan response
After Musk justified posting false comments by quoting Inigo Montoya, the actor who portrayed him tweeted, “I do not think it means what you think it means.”
"They talked to me about Ghost early on. I said, 'It'll never work.'"
Cyrus told British Vogue that she "would never harshly judge a child" the way she felt judged as a young star
Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said the company is removing shows and movies from Disney+ and Hulu to be "strategic" with "content creation."
Cannes has been accused of refusing entry to a critic of a controversial film included at the festival.
New project, out June 23, will include singles "Bops" and "Body"
Coronation Street star Ellie Leach has shared details of a surprising threat from Craig Tinker in Faye Windass' exit storyline.
Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart have been together since 2002
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 9, episode 14 season finale of “The Masked Singer,” which aired May 17 on Fox. Like a river, Bishop Briggs kept a steady flow throughout Season 9 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” — and her perseverance was rewarded with the championship. Briggs, […]
“I hope people take away from this that I look really hot and Sports Illustrated is cool.”
The stars attended the launch of Bulgari’s new jewellery collection in Venice, Italy
'1923' star Julia Schlaepfer dropped some photos on her Instagram showing off her sculpted abs and legs in a naked dress. Julia previously trained in ballet.
Food. It's all about food.
Twitter has faced several lawsuits from its landlords over the last few months alleging nonpayment of rent, but a new lawsuit provides more insight.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is a dutifully eager but ultimately rather joyless piece of nostalgic hokum. It’s the fifth installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise, and though it has its quota of “relentless” action, it rarely tries to match (let alone top) the ingeniously staged kinetic bravura of “Raiders of the Lost […]
The singer reflected on her first pregnancy by sharing a series of snaps from her maternity shoot on Instagram