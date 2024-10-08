Scotty Pippen Jr. with the hoop & harm

The Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the AFC.
Alabama defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis will redshirt for the 2024 season and enter the NCAA transfer portal. The junior will have two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Dan Titus dives into fantasy hoops strategy, rankings, players to target and much more to help you dominate your drafts.
Breaking down Orlando's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
NIL and the transfer portal have ushered in a new era in college football, one where a perennial doormat like Vanderbilt can rough up mighty Alabama.
In today's edition: Upsets galore, Phillies walk it off, no three-peat for the Aces, Jackson tops Burrow in epic duel, Baker's Dozen, and more.
With the rivalry reaching a boiling point, the Padres scored early and often in their 10-2 victory to tie the series.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game recap for Week 5.
Memories of last year's playoff exit were fresh in everyone's mind until Harper's blast ignited his team's 7-6 victory to even the series.
28 drivers were involved in a crash with less than five scheduled laps to go.
The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
Nick Castellanos walked it off for Philly and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a two-homer game for San Diego in Sunday's Game 2s.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on an epic comeback at the 49ers
"We need to fight, and that's what we did tonight," manager Dave Roberts said after his team's 7-5 victory
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
Washington got a win over Michigan nine months after they met for the title.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
The Division Series continue with the National League Game 2s on Sunday.
The Brewers are one of MLB's most well-rounded teams, but they need a few more pieces to contend with the NL powerhouses.